PM urges public to vote for right people in elections

KOT MITHAN: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday urged the people to use their vote wisely and elect a deserving faction in the upcoming general elections 2018.

“If we waste our vote on petty issues, we will have to pay the price for five years as we had paid from 2008 to 2013. Have we forgotten the time when development work worth even a penny was not done across Pakistan?” the prime minister said addressing a public gathering after inaugurating Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Bridge over River Indus.

He continued that it was the people of Pakistan who brought Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to power in 2008 and it was the same public in 2013. The difference between performance of the two parties, he added, was “visible”.

The prime minister told the gathering that the PPP government had initiated the project, but “like other projects”, had also left it incomplete and that it has been completed by the PML-N government.

He said the bridge was located close to the Sukkur-Multan Motorway that would cost Rs 294 billion and reduce the distance from Kot Mithan to Lahore to four hours and seven hours to Karachi.

PM Abbasi was accompanied by Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, Water Resources Minister Javed Ali Shah and other parliamentarians from the area.

The bridge, which is completed at a cost of Rs8 billion, will provide a vital communication link between Zahirpur on G.T. Road (N-5) and Indus Highway (N-55) cities via Mithankot. The bridge is 1.2 kilometres in length and 12.2 metres wide.