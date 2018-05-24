197th Urs of Sachal Sarmast to begin from Ramazan 13th

KHAIRPUR: The three-day celebrations marking the 197th annual Urs of Sufi saint and poet of Sindh, Hazrat Sachal Sarmast will begin on Ramazan 13th at Daraza Sharif near Gambat Taluka, an administrative subdivision of Khairpur District in the Sindh province.

To finalise the arrangements, a meeting was held at hall of the shrine, which was presided over by the deputy commissioner (DC) and chairman of Sachal Yadgar Committee Javed Ali Jagirani. Reportedly, the custodian of the shrine will bath the grave of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast and inaugurate Urs ceremony on while a floral wreath will be laid on the shrine on the following day.

Devotees from all over the world would attend Mehfil-e-Sama (Qawwali), musical concerts, Literary Conference, Agro-Industrial Exhibition, Mushaira and traditional Sindhi wrestling popularly known as ” Malakhra”. The DC urged senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shabir Sethar to ensure strict security arrangements and take essential measures for the maintenance of law and order.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.