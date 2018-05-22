‘When will Zardari be held accountable?’

OKARA: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday criticised PPP co-chief Asif Ali Zardari saying that “when will he be held accountable for looting billions of rupees.”

“Asif Zardari has torn Karachi to pieces and has looted hundreds of billions of rupees. When will he be held accountable?” questioned Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a rally in Okara.

Punjab CM also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his 100-day plan. “Imran can not fool the public anymore. He had 5 years, but he failed to perform and has damaged KP. He should be questioned over it by NAB,” Shehbaz said.

He continued that if Pakistan is to become Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s country, it has to uphold truth, honesty and justice. “If we are to become Quaid’s Pakistan, we will have to be truthful and avoid levelling false accusations against one another.”

Commenting on PML-N defectors, Shehbaz said: “All I have to say to them is that may the Almighty lead them to the right path.”