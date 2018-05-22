SHARJAH: A group of four people was arrested for forcing Pakistanis residing in Sharjah into begging.

According to police, the group brought 35 people from Pakistan to Sharjah promising them jobs, but later they forced them to beg. Out of 35, 14 people were disabled, police stated.

All four members were sentenced to one-year imprisonment and one of them were fined AED100,000 as well. Moreover, they would be deported after the completion of the prison sentence, police said, adding that it was the first case of smuggling disabled people to Sharjah.

The reports further added that police in Sharjah and Dubai have now started an anti-begging campaign against those who ask for money over the phone. In Dubai, 78 beggars are reportedly arrested.

Dubai police have urged residents not to respond those who beg via electronic devices.

Previously in April, UAE passed an anti-begging federal law that punishes anyone found begging. A fine of AED5,000 and an imprisonment of three months was announced by the Federal National Council.