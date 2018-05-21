Plea to restrain SECP from taking action against ‘fake CPNE’ dismissed

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed a petition filed to restrain the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) from taking action against what it was said to be a ‘fake CPNE’.

According to details, a ‘fake CPNE’ was formed and got registered with the SECP after being provided with false and fabricated information. After conducting an inquiry and attaining the facts, the SECP started taking legal acting against the illegally registered ‘fake CPNE’ and the persons behind the forgery.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CPNE, which was registered in 1957 (under societies registration act 1860), is actively representing as an organisation of editors of Pakistan.

Despite knowing the facts, a man namely, Khushnood Ali Khan, tried to represent himself as the CEO of CPNE through forged documents.

The central secretariat of the CPNE took an action against the act and submitted legal documents to the SECP enabling them to understand the real situation. After asserting the true picture, the SECP issued show cause notices to Khushnood Ali Khan and others involved in misleading the SECP through fictitious evidence.

Khushnood Ali Khan and others tried to stop the SECP from taking further legal action against them through the Islamabad High Court, which has been declined.

Published in Daily Times, May 21st 2018.