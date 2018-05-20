8 killed in Sargodha road accident

SARGODHA: Eight people, including a woman, were killed in a crash between a Qingqi and a Dumper in Sargodha on Sunday.

According to reports, 8 people were killed when a Qingqi turned over near Sargodha bridge-11 after its tyre burst and was crushed by an incoming Dumper.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot after the incident took place and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where eight people succumbed to their wounds.

The deceased were identified as Akbar, Mumtaz, Akram, Sohail, Mehboob, 18-year-old Jahangir, 20-year-old Sarfaraz and a woman identified as Jannat Bibi.