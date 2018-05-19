Value addition is the way forward for textiles, says governor

Karachi: Governor Mohammad Zubair said on Friday that value-addition was of immense importance in the textile sector which was a crucial component of the country’s exports.

He expressed these views while talking to Humyoun Zafar, the president of the Textile Institute of Pakistan (TIP), at the Governor’s House.

Abdul Jabbar, the dean of the Quality Enhancement Cell at TIP, was also present.

The governor said that value addition was the way forward for the textile industry as it would guarantee enhancement of exports and would also result in accelerated industrialisation and more employment opportunities.

Governor Zubair, while pointing towards various incentives for the sector, stated that owing to the importance of the textile sector, a separate ministry had been constituted. It was mandated to solve problems being faced by the industry so that the exports could be boosted.

He said that as textile sector contributed over 50 percent in exports and generated around 38 percent of employment, its problems were being resolved to facilitate all stakeholders. During the ongoing fiscal year, exports had again picked up momentum as compared to previous years and textile sector’s performance was also improving, he added.

The governor said that with improvement in law and order and energy situation there was room for further expansion of the sector. “As compared to 2013, Pakistan is a changed country now, with conducive environment for both local and foreign investors,” he observed.

Governor Zubair hoped that by adopting value addition and modern techniques, the textile sector would perform better in all six major sub-sectors i.e spinning, weaving, processing, printing, garment manufacturing, and yarn manufacturing.

He lauded the contributions of the TIP in producing professionals of highest quality in Textile Science, Textile Design Technology, Textile Management and Marketing, Apparel Manufacturing and Merchandizing, Fashion Design Management and Industrial Manufacturing and Management fields. “It is commendable that graduates of TIP are performing at the highest level both in and outside the country,” he said.

He said that problems being faced by the TIP would be solved in consultation with concerned quarters, so as to facilitate the institute in its functioning.

TIP president Humyoun Zafar, while informing the governor about the institute, said that around 500 students were enrolled in various disciplines at the institute. The TIP recently held a conference on the overall situation of the sector, which was attended by experts from across Pakistan and abroad, he added.

He further said that graduates from TIP were engaged in the textile industry in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. He also thanked the governor for his cooperation.

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.