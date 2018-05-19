Executive bodies of PPP youth, women wings notified

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday approved appointments of office-bearers of the Sindh chapter of the Peoples Youth Organisation and divisional chapters of the women’s wing of the party.

Shafqat Mirani was appointed as the senior vice president of the PYO. Roma Matoo, Tariq Bulaidi, Ishaq Birohi, and Nadir Gabool were appointed as the vice presidents; Shoaib Mirza as the general secretary; Masroor Rajpar, Azam Nohani and Azam Nohani as deputy general secretaries; Taimoor Mahar as the information secretary; Taimoor Domki and Aqraba Fatima as the deputy information secretaries; Sagar Memon as the finance secretary; Majid Kalwar as the co-ordination secretary; Waseem Akhter as the records and events secretary; and Muzamil Chandio as the office secretary.

Nargis N.D Khan was made the senior vice president of the party’s women wing Sindh chapter. Hina Dastagir and Shamim Mumtaz were made the vice presidents; Shama Mithani and Rukhsana Shah as the deputy general secretaries; and Nida Khuhro and Anila Ansari as the deputy information secretaries.

Bilawal also announced office bearers of the various divisional chapters of the women’s wing.

In Hyderabad, Kulsoom Chandio was made the acting president and Heer Soho the general Secretary.

In Larkana, Perveen Bashir Qaimkhani was made the president and Saira Shahliani as the general secretary.

In Sukkur, Ghazala Siyal was made the president and Shabnam Bhutto the general secretary.

Qamar un Nisa Dhamra was made the president of the Shaheed Benazirabad division and Wilayat Khatoon the general secretary.

In Mirpurkhas division, Shamim Ara Panhwar was made the president and Kamla Bheel the general secretary.

Notifications in this regard were issued from the PPP chairman’s secretariat by his political secretary Jameel Soomro.

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.