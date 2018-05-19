Plight of the Palestinians

Sir: It is a bitter truth that colonial powers drew up the boundaries of the post-colonial world. These actions have become main cause of conflict between various countries. The Kashmir conflict and the Indo-Pak rivalry is a good example.

The shortsightedness of the colonial powers also had a big impact on the Middle East. Palestine was divided into Arab Palestine and Jewish Palestine in 1948. It is the notorious Balfor declaration of1917 which is behind this heinous act. In an irony of fate that declaration was supported by Arabs in that period, as it was in line with their ambitions. The Arab-Israel war of 1967, however, was the turning point of the Palestinian genocide.

This conflict was fuelled further in March 2017 when America announced it would be shifting its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This past May 14 was the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2014.Israel brutally killed 55 Palestinian on that day. These actions of are all supported by the US. Similarly, America is violating the UNO’s decision about shifting the capital. Arab countries have not condemned this crime overtly yet. In fact, Saudi Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has openly favoured Israel. Amnesty international has called the violence on “abhorrent violation of human rights”. Human Rights Watch denounced it as a “bloodbath”. But this lip service is not enough. If the world wants a real solution, it will have to take concrete action. The UNO should perform its role for the Palestinian people. Human Rights organisations must play their designated role. Furthermore, the Islamic world has to show its solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Muhammad Hayat

Khairpur

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.