Ramadan and the food authorities

Sir: The relevant authorities must pay attention to the supply of unhygienic food in Karachi during Ramadan. All over the city, substandard food items are being sold openly. It seems like there is no fear of the law, nor is there any sense of ethics – especially considering this is the Holy month of Ramazan.

Unhygienic and contaminated food poses a serious risk to the health of citizens. Most vendors never cover their merchandise, so they are exposed to pollution – which eventually ends up in the consumer’s bodies. This negligence can lead to serious illness and discomfort, or even death!

The authorities concerned must take prompt action against such vendors and implement a process whereby regular health and safety surveys should be conducted at every food establishment in the city, big or small.

Syed Kumail Abbass Zaidi

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.