Terrorism in the city of lights

Sir: I want to direct your attention to the problem of terrorism in Karachi. This is an issue that has remained unsolved for far too long. Though efforts have been made to deal with this issue, I must point out that the Rangers or Para-military cannot run Karachi indefinitely.

A permanent solution is urgently needed, because despite having much to offer, the lack of law and order is making Karachi lose its worth. People simply cannot live happily and freely in their own city anymore. All politicians and leaders must be taken on board to solve this issue.

Syed Ramz Riasat

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.