Four civilians were killed when Indian security forces opened fire on a village across the Working Boundary in Sialkot on Friday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the martyred included one woman; three children, while 10 people were injured during the incident.

However, Punjab Rangers responded back aggressively.

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria was also called to the Foreign Office by the acting foreign secretary after the incident .

A letter of protest was also submitted to the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria.

Pakistan’s Director General Military Operations (DGMO) had taken up the issue of repeated ceasefire violations by the Indian Army in a hotline contact with his Indian counterpart in April 2018.

According to a statement issued, 219 innocent civilians which includes 112 women and children have either been killed or wounded in 2018 due to firing by Indian forces .