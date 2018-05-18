Move Rao Anwar to jail, petition asks

A plea was submitted in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday challenging the declaration of former SSP Rao Anwar’s house as a subjail.

Anwar is the prime accused in the killing of teenager Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The petition highlighted that an ATC had given physical remand of Anwar to the Sindh police after he appeared before a Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar in March. After the end of physical remand on May 2, the former police officer was sent to jail.

The petition pointed out that the suspect’s residence was converted to a sub-jail on verbal orders of the Prisons

IG without outlining any security threat. It requested the court to declare the move illegal and shift Anwar to the jail.

