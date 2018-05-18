Loadshedding reported from many areas on first Ramazan

Loadshedding was reported from multiple areas of the metropolis during Sehr hours on the first day of the holy month of Ramazan.

As Karachi residents welcomed the holy month, many families were forced to have their Sehr without electricity.

Power outages were reported from several areas of Korangi and Landhi, as well as Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Garden, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, Surjani Town, and F.B. Area.

Meanwhile, K-Electric, the sole power supplier for the coastal city, denied load-shedding reports, saying it was implementing a load management strategy.

In a statement to the media, KE said work on one of the electrical units may have led to the implementation of load management strategy in a few areas.

The spokesperson was quoted as saying that people should refrain from terming ‘local faults as load-shedding’.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.