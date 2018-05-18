PTA praised for its work on 5G technologies

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Anusha Rahman Khan, on Thursday visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the broadband sector’s growth had been extraordinary and this sector had become a model for other countries across the world. She appreciated the role of PTA in the uplift of telecom sector, and emphasised the need for effective strategies, and a comprehensive framework for implementation and adoptation of 5G in Pakistan. She also mentioned that several initiatives for the development of information and communication technologies (ICTs) such as ICT4Girls programme targeting thousands of school girls in Pakistan and DigiSkills programme, an important platform for creating online employment opportunities, were undertaken in recent years.

PTA chairman Mohammad Naveed expressed his gratitude for the support provided by MoIT&T, and appreciated the minister’s invaluable contribution in the promotion of advanced ICT services in Pakistan, and the achievement of critical milestones such as Spectrum Auction, rapid growth of ecommerce industry in Pakistan and increased broadband coverage across the country. Member Compliance & Enforcement PTA, Abdul Samad also thanked the Minister for her support, acknowledging that during her tenure the IT industry greatly thrived and flourished. The Minister and the officers also touched upon the opportunities and challenges that presented themselves during the last few years.

On this occasion, the PTA chairman also presented a souvenir to the minister, and later the outgoing minister also planted a commemorative tree at PTA vicinity.

Member Telecom (MoITT), Mudasar Hussain, Member HRD (MoITT), Muhammad Tahir Mushtaq, Member IC (MoITT) Yasir Qadir, Chairman PTA, Mohammad Naveed, Member Compliance & Enforcement PTA, Abdul Samad, and senior officers of MoITT and PTA were present on this occasion.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.