Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal cleared for West Indies tour

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s former skipper Angelo Mathews and medium pacer Suranga Lakmal have been declared fit for the three-match Test series against the West Indies, the cricket board said Thursday. The 30-year-old all-rounder and Lakmal were doubtful after a spate of injuries. They were, however, included in a 17-man squad for the tournament which begins on May 30 with a three-day warm-up match. “A fitness test was carried out this week and the duo has been given the clearance to go ahead with the tour,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. Sri Lanka will miss opener Dimuth Karunaratne who fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier this month as he prepared for a limited-overs domestic tournament.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.