Colonel Sohail Abid Shaheed’s funeral prayers held in Vehari

Colonel Sohail Abid Shaheed’s funeral prayers were held in his native town of Vehari today (Thursday).

Sohail Abid was a colonel in the Military Intelligence and was martyred during an operation which was conducted in Killi Almas area of Balochistan against the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ).

Two of the terrorists were killed during the operation.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement read, “Security Forces conducted an IBO (intelligence-based operation) in Killi Almas, Balochistan on pointation from apprehended HVT (high-value target) about the presence of suicide bombers along with other terrorists in hideouts,”.

“During an intense exchange of fire Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced Shahadat while 4 soldiers got injured including 2 critical,” the ISPR added.

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also conveyed his condolences over the colonel’s martyrdom.

He added that Pakistan’s armed forces would not rest until all terrorists were eliminated from the land.