RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists belonging to a high value banned organization, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), were killed by security forces in an operation that also led to the martyrdom of Army Colonel Sohail Abid.

The killed terrorists were involved in the killings of hundreds of people belonging to the Hazara community and also police personnel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR statement read, “Security Forces conducted an IBO (intelligence-based operation) in Killi Almas, Balochistan on pointation from apprehended HVT (high-value target) about the presence of suicide bombers along with other terrorists in hideouts.”

The ISPR stated that two of the killed were suicide bombers while the third one was identified as LeJ’s head of Balochistan, Salman Badeni .

According to the ISPR, Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence embraced martyrdom during the operation, leaving four soldiers injured while two are in a critical situation.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of the Colonel.

He stated, “Our soldiers have paid the price of freedom with their blood and there is no higher sacrifice than this. We as a nation are more united than ever against this coward enemy.”