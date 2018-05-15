No additional taxes imposed by govt: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister finance Miftah Ismail commented on Tuesday that government provided relaxation regarding tax to all sections of society in the budget 2018-19. He said that no further taxes were imposed that is unexampled in Pakistan’s history.

Mentioning about people from the low-income background, he said that government has provided them the relief by exempting their incomes from taxes.

He stated that government did not impose Rs30 billion taxes on petroleum products, nor was it intending to do so in future. He further clarified that imposing upper limit of petroleum was a constitutional demand.

The Federal Minister appreciated all members of the assembly for their participation in budget debate despite the opposition members having their specific objections.

Federal Minister Miftah Ismail also answered various objections which were related to the budget presentation and also mentioned the responsibilities of the parliament to fix the directions of national priorities for next financial year.

He further added that budgetary was an important segment of legislation process which should be done by the elected prime minister.

Miftah congratulated Chief Minister Sindh and Balochistan for propounding the budget of their respective provinces but questioned Sindh for presenting budget only for three months.