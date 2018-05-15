CM approves supplementary budget, revises estimates for financial year 2017-18

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over Punjab Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The meeting gave approval to the supplementary budget and revised estimates for the financial year 2017-18. The meeting also approved revised annual development programme 2017-18 along with approving the minutes of the 31st meeting of Punjab Cabinet and approval of decisions of 55th meeting of Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Finance & Development. During the meeting, fateha was also offered for the departed soul of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member of National Assembly Rajab Ali Baloch and condolences were extended to the bereaved family. Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif said that Rajab Ali Baloch was an asset to the party.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Punjab government is presenting the supplementary budget for the financial year 2017-18 and the next government will present the new budget. He said that Punjab government has spent resources on public welfare by considering them as a sacred trust and added that welfare of the masses has always been given preference.

He said that judicial e-stamp papers programme is a revolutionary step having far-reaching impacts and due to it, billions of rupees have been deposited in the government’s kitty during the current fiscal year. He said that resources will have to be further expanded for the welfare of the common man.

“Nations do not progress by borrowing from others as only self-reliant nations move forward,” he added. “I want my nation to stand on its own feet and you all have to follow the golden principles of hard work, honesty and trust as Allah Almighty also helps those who work with a sincerity of purpose,” he said. He expressed satisfaction that important reforms have been introduced in health and education sectors by tremendously enhancing their budgets.

“Public service is our core mission which will be continued with speed and efficiency,” concluded the CM, also while appreciating the performance of Provincial Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and high officials attended the meeting.

Sharif also chaired an important meeting on Monday to review the progress on Bhikki Power Plant in which general electric, herban electric, ACS (Energy), secretary energy and other officials were present.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that efforts of PML-N government for overcoming energy crisis are bearing fruits.

“The Punjab government has produced thousands of megawatts of electricity for the national grid by spending billions of rupees,” he said, adding that efforts of PML-N aimed at removing the darkness of load-shedding will always be remembered.

“People are benefiting from the continued hard work for eliminating terrorism and energy crisis and time is not far when load-shedding will become a thing of the past. The energy policy of PML-N government is durable, having far-reaching impacts and industrial production has been increased with the elimination of energy crisis. This has also helped boost the national exports,” concluded the CM.

Sharif also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Jhang.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

Published in Daily Times, May 15th 2018.