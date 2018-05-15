LWMC chalks out plan to ensure cleanliness at Ramazan Bazaars

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has chalked out a comprehensive plan to keep the 31 Ramazan Bazaars neat and tidy across the city which are being established under the banner of Municipal Cooperation Lahore in association with the city administration.

The company will take special measures to maintain overall cleanliness particularly efficient collection of solid waste from all Ramazan Bazaar setups.

According to details, 220 sanitary workers along with necessary tools and gadgets have been deployed in two shifts. Special arrangements have also been made for mechanical sweeping and washing of surrounding areas with special focus on timely collection of waste on regular basis. A total of 93 waste containers and 138 waste bins have been placed and installed at all Ramazan Bazaars depending upon requirement in order to facilitate shopkeepers and buyers for proper disposal of waste and control littering.

Moreover, dedicated sanitary crew will also be deployed in major markets, Iftar Dastar Khwans, graveyards and mosques for cleaning activities on regular and weekly basis. Operations will be monitored using Android mobiles, particularly in video wall control room.

LWMC Deputy General Manager Operations Asif Iqbal, senior manager Sohail Anwar Malik and senior manager operations Murtaza Chaudhry along with their team will also supervise operations in order to ensure Standard Operating Procedures. Waste related complaints received on official helpline 1139 and any other means will be redressed on priority bases as helpline 1139 has been put on alert in wake of Ramazan and monsoon season.

The communication department will deploy teams of social mobilisers along with awareness literature to brief and aware shopkeepers and buyers on proper disposal of waste with aim to facilitate smooth implementation of plan. Awareness campaigns will be conducted in collaboration with MCL and TMA officials in all Ramazan Bazaars.

LWMC Acting Managing Director Nusrat Tufail Gill has appealed to the citizens to keep Ramazan Bazaars clean and to cooperate with the LWMC staff. In case of any waste-related problem, one can contact LWMC’s helpline. He also stated that LWMC will provide special cleanliness services during Ramazan.

On the other side, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed has said that District Administration and its allied department have been making outstanding preparations for Ramzan Bazaars to give maximum relief to the citizens of Lahore.

He has directed all assistant sommissioners to visit Ramazan Bazaars falling in their Tehsil jurisdiction and review the arrangements, which were in final stage and submit its report to the office of Deputy Commissioner. Moreover, DC Lahore also directed all Price Control Magistrates to be vigilant and take strict action against price hikers and hoarders. He said that they must go in the field by themselves and if any shopkeeper is found involved in over-charging, he must be taken to the task.

Published in Daily Times, May 15th 2018.