Nawaz is the Mir Jaffar of current times

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for speaking against Pakistan’s sovereignty, saying the latter has shaken hands with foreign forces for personal gains.

“Nawaz Sharif is the Mir Jaffar of current times who has joined hands with the angrez for personal gains and tied national to the chains of slavery,” Imran tweeted on Sunday. “[However] Nawaz’s real face is unveiled to the public.”

Mir Jaffar was the first Nawab of Bengal who is said to have come to power with the help of British rulers in 1750s.

Referring to Nawaz’s interview that he gave to a local newspaper ahead of his Multan rally on May 11, Imran said the former prime minister was speaking the language of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the Rs 300 billion that he has concealed under the names of offshore companies owned by his sons.

In his tweet, Imran also stated that the former prime minister was not only adamant on destroying government institutions like the Supreme Court, Pakistan Army and National Accountability Bureau, “but has also come down to putting future of Pakistan at stake.” “The big question is: Why, when he was in power for over 4 yrs, & his puppet is still holding power today, he did not speak out and take action?”

