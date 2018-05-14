At least six dead as footbridge collapses in AJK

At least six tourists drowned in icy water channel when a footbridge collapsed in Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday, with six still missing.

According to a senior police official, at least 20 to 25 persons were standing on the footbridge when it crumbled.

The official said that the figures could vary as teams were collecting the details of all tourists that had entered or left the area from the relevant check posts

The missing tourists, mostly young students, were among those who were standing on the footbridge when it collapsed.

Rescue teams have recovered at least five bodies while a search operation for the rest was under way. However, the extremely cold water of the stream and its strong current hampered the efforts to recover the persons.

A Pakistan Army team of SSG soldiers, doctors, paramedical staff, and divers also reached the site of the incident on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The army’s media wing said that the Army personnel shifted four bodies and 11 injured to Muzaffarabad from Shahkot via helicopter.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider took notice of the incident and sought a report from the officials concerned.

The prime minister ordered the setting up of a control room in Muzaffarabad and directed families of the victims to contact the centre at 0582220097.

He also directed the deputy commissioner to speed up rescue efforts and ensure anyone responsible for negligence is brought to book.

In a message, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed sympathy and regret over the incident.

Published in Daily Times, May 14th 2018.