Statement being twisted out of context

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s interview was ‘twisted out of context by his political opponents’.

Nawaz, in a recent interview to a local newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

In his address at a public rally in Sindhri, Shehbaz said that India is conspiring against Pakistan by using Afghan soil.

“Our mothers and sisters are being killed in Kashmir. Almighty has made Pakistan a nuclear state. If India casts an evil eye upon Pakistan, the army and people of Pakistan will give a befitting response,” he said.

The chief minister told the public that Kalabagh Dam won’t be constructed if the people of Sindh have reservations against it. “We will sacrifice Kalabagh Dam not once but hundred times for Sindh,” he said.

Shehbaz remarked that Pakistan can’t prosper if all the four provinces of the country don’t grow. “Today all the provinces are receiving water as per their due share, they (Sindh government) steal your water and then blame the federal government,” he alleged.

He said that if given another opportunity, he will change the fate of Sindh. He promised that in the next five years, Sindh would progress more than the other provinces.”We will give interest-free loans. We will build Danish schools and hospitals in every district of Sindh,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan People’s Party-led provincial government, he said the farmers of Sindh are not even receiving cheap fertilizers while the farmers of Punjab are being given interest-free loans.”Zardari has destroyed this province; it breaks my heart to witness the oppressed farmers in Sindh,” he said.

Published in Daily Times, May 14th 2018.