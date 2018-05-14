Imran Khan not judiciary’s ‘ladla’

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asserted on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was not the court’s ladla (favourite).

Hearing a suo motu case about encroachments and environmental degradation in the Bani Gala locality, the chief justice, heading a two-member bench, asked State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry why he’s giving the impression that the court went soft on Imran Khan regarding his Bani Gala estate.

The chief justice warned of action against the minister if he didn’t clarify that it was in fact the government that permitted Imran to carry out illegal construction in the first place. The minister stated that the government gave this permission not just to Imran but to million other residents as well. On the chief justice’s insistence, he categorically and loudly reiterated the same.

Referring to the state information minister, the chief justice questioned why Marriyum Aurangzeb is giving statements that the court gave a concession to Imran Khan. “Why they want to bring the courts into disrepute,” he asked.

During the hearing, the minister informed the court that they have forwarded a summary to the federal cabinet for regularisation of illegal structures in Bani Gala. The chief justice ordered all those affected by illegal structures around Korang Nullah to send their cases to the federal ombudsperson. He remarked that the court will not give any chance to those who constructed illegal structures around the stream.

The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks. Last year, the CDA had informed the apex court that more than 100 structures in Bani Gala, including Imran Khan’s residence, are illegal. The case is based on a suo motu notice which originated from PTI chief’s petition seeking the court’s intervention to stem illegal construction and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

Published in Daily Times, May 14th 2018.