Shikarpur DC reduces price of essential commodities for Ramazan

SHIKARPUR: The Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Saturday decided to reduce the costs of essential commodities from 5 to 10 percent, which would be applicable in the Islamic month of Ramazan.

The DC Syed Hassan Raza presided the meeting that decided to provide relief to the people of Shikarpur during Ramazan. He vowed a stern action against profiteers who violate the pronouncement and sell eatables at higher prices. He ordered to establish complaint cells where the general public can file complaints against profiteers.

Unanimously, all stakeholders and traders accepted the decision of DC to decrease the prices of essential eatables in Ramazan.

Published in Daily Times, May 13th 2018.