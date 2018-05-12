PML-N is a role model for others: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that performance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is a role model for others.

Talking to a delegation of elected representatives who called on him at the CM House on Friday, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government has worked hard for bringing improvements in health, education and other sectors and as a result, Punjab has taken the lead while the people were badly ignored in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh.

He alleged that both former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan have wreaked havoc in their provinces. “The claimants of politics of principles have set a new record of deviation from their earlier claim by being paid which has been exposed in the senate elections; he said adding that the conscious people of Pakistan have fully understood Asi Ali Zardari and Imran Khan who have deceived the masses for five long years with their hollow slogans.

The Punjab chief minister said that Khan’s politics were filled with U-turns, sit-ins and setting records of falsehood.

