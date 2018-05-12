‘Stringent measures required to control the spread of dengue’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME), Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that vigorous anti-dengue activities are required during the interim government to continue the present control on dengue.

He said that even a minor overlook on the surveillance and monitoring dengue activities can change the situation.

He expressed these views while presiding over the Cabinet Committee meeting on dengue at the Civil Secretariat on Friday. SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah and senior officers of all the concerned departments attended the meeting while the deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of health of other districts participated in the meeting through a video link.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique was of the opinion that Punjab had introduced a successful model of dengue control globally and even the Sri Lankan experts were astonished to see our success.

Dengue Experts Advisery Group Chairman Professor Faisal Maqsood said that due to the rains, the chances of dengue breeding had increased therefore, the present activities should be continue in the coming days. He disclosed that a large number of children in every dengue affected city are not immune against the disease and there are chances of more dengue patients in the season in different cities especially in Lahore.

On this occasion, Najam Ahmed Shah urged that the necessary instructions from the Services & General Administration Department should also be passed on to the district administrations during interim period to continue the present anti-dengue activities in their jurisdiction so that sustainability of dengue control should be ensured in the coming months.

Published in Daily Times, May 12th 2018.