Poor steps taken in order to overcome pollution: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday said that the government has taken poor measures in order to overcome environmental pollution in Karachi.

While hearing a petition about the condition of factories in the city, CJP observed that latest technology is required to keep a check on pollution caused by them.

The CJP also said the city faces a lot of issues related to the shortage of drinkable water, while illegal settlements growing in the city also add to rising pollution.

A lawyer Named Venu G Advani who filed the petition said that he wanted the air quality regulations to be enforced in the country.

The case has been delayed for a month by CJP and ordered the petitioner to meet Justice Munib Akhtar regarding this matter.