Shehbaz’s picture on health cards, laptops irks CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for affixing his own picture on the laptops and health cards distributed among the deserving people under government schemes.

The Supreme Court ordered the Punjab government to submit a detailed report on the chief minister’s use of taxpayers’ money for self-publicity. “Why is the Punjab CM’s picture being printed on laptops purchased with the taxpayers’ money?” asked the chief justice during the hearing of a suo motu case at the Lahore registry.

Justice Nisar expressed annoyance over political parties utilising public money for their personal publicity campaigns. “Why do the pictures of Punjab CM surface everywhere … even date sheets have Shehbaz’s pictures printed on them,” he said. “Government officials are using the money of a nation burdened by heavy debts for self-publicity.”

The CJP warned the government officials to mend their ways while they still have time. “The court is deeply concerned and apprehensive about the increasing national debt,” he said. The hearing was adjourned after the CJP ordered the chief secretary to submit a detailed report on the matter, including the total expense incurred on the laptop scheme.

Separately, while hearing a case about dumping of polluted water in rivers, the chief justice while taking a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked why he shouldn’t visit hospitals as someone has to tend to the people of Pakistan as well. “Shehbaz Sharif instead of showcasing work through advertisements should concentrate on taking concrete steps,” he said.

The CJP remarked that the citizens of Lahore were being exposed to poisonous water. “The government has been working since 10 years, what has been done in this regard?” he questioned.

“Lives are at stake …. and they [provincial government] are running advertisements of the works already done. They should also give advertisements of what hasn’t been done yet,” he said, adding the political parties should utilise party funds for advertising, not peoples’ tax money.

“Provincial government must remember that court can order the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate advertisements run by Punjab government,” Justice Nisar warned.

Criticising government’s negligence towards health, the CJP said billions of rupees were spent on the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project. He stated the OLMT project is important too but Shehbaz Sharif must answer why health sector was being neglected. “Why should I not visit the hospitals? Somebody has to serve the people as well. How many times did the chief minister and officials visit hospitals? If people responsible for this work will not do it, somebody else will,” the CJP remarked.

Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal reiterated that the country was drowned in debts while rulers were spending money on advertisements. “The governments must prioritise things. The court is concerned and fearful of the situation of debts,” he added.

The chief justice ordered the submission of PC-I of clean water project in the court by March 23. The hearing was adjourned till March 31.

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2018.