Umar Gul press conference post Quetta vs Multan match

Umar Gul press conference after an exciting match between Quetta Gladiators and Mutlan Sultans on Tuesday. Umar Gull was declared man of the match with the figures of 6 for 24.

The match had a nail-biting end to it when 9 runs were needed in the last over with only 2 wickets left for Quetta Gladiators, young Hassan Khan hit Pollard for a six to seal the victory for Quetta.