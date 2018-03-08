Talal Chaudry to be charged for contempt of court, says SC

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) has announced on Thursday that State Minister for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry will be indicted in contempt of court case on March 14.

Ejaz Afzal Khan heading a three-member bench dismissed the written response from Talal Chaudhry and summoned the minister to appear before the court on March 14.

Chaudhry stated that the legitimacy of the corruption cases by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been exposed after Robert Radley’s February 22 statement in reference case against Nawaz Sharif. He stated that such occurrences had been observed in the past and had severely harmed the country.

The minister of state added that the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) respected the courts by appearing whenever summoned. He said that Punjab government’s efforts should be appreciated instead of punishing its government officials.

In a recent rally in Jaranwala, Chaudhry was seen urging his leader Nawaz Sharif to ‘overthrow’ the judges in order to get justice from the courts.

The SC took a suo motto notice of Chaudhry’s ‘contempt’ for the Supreme Court on various occasions, charging the minister with contempt of court.