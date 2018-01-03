Sarfraz Bugti dismissed from ministry

LAHORE: Sarfraz Bugti has been dismissed from his post provincial minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Prisons and PDMA.

The office of Balochistan Governor issued a notification on Wednesday announcing his removal from the post. This notification came after Sarfraz tweeted that the media reports regarding his dismissal were false and he had resigned a day earlier.

He did not disclose why he had resigned but said that his conscience had stopped him from continuing as part of a government that had “failed the people of Balochistan”.

According to reports, he was dismissed on the recommendation of Balochistan Chief Minister Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri who is currently facing opposition from the members of the provincial government who submitted a no-confidence motion against him on Tuesday.

Earlier, Balochistan Minister of Fisheries Mir Chakar Dhomki also resigned from his post.