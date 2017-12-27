Exhibition promoting critical thinking and aesthetics concludes

Mardan: An exhibition promoting critical thinking and aesthetics concluded today at Bacha Khan School in Shahbaz Ghari here on Tuesday at Mardan district, Khyber Pukhtoon Khwa.

People from various walks of life scholars, politicians, teachers and students attended the exhibitions and appreciated the alternative model of the Bacha Khan schools promoting critical thinking, tolerance and environmental consciousness in their surroundings.

Students from various schools of Bacha Khan Trust Educational Foundation attended the exhibition and presented models and plays to promote the indigenous resources of this land. Student’s performing arts and crafts of alternative model envisaged critical consciousness, multiple skills development, civic and aesthetic consciousness and environmental consciousness in the exhibition.

Addressing the exhibition, education and cultural critic and director of (BKTEF) Prof Dr Khadim Hussain said that we have implemented such a curriculum in 15 secondary Bacha Khan Schools located in various parts of Khyber Pakhtoon Khwa and FATA. Emphasis was made to explore indigenous resources to sustain the alternative model of education in the area affected by terrorism and now in turmoil of extremism and hate. Hussain warned that the country’s curriculum was not familiar with new approaches of the 21st century and if we did not adopt new models free of hate and war glorification the consequences will be harmful for nation and forthcoming generations.

Teachers of the school said that the exhibition was due to the new curriculum adopted in the schools and students are performing well not only in the field of education but also in in sports and other competitions. Teachers stated that we need to discourage critical thinking in schools and counter these thinking with logical and scientific approaches. As critical thinking is always discouraged in schools and public spaces that’s why the minds of students is in the grip of intolerance in the society.

Ex-MNA Jamila Ghilani emphasized and demanded the government to adopt such models in educational institutions for the healthy generation of the country. Ghilani stated further that Bacha Khan Schools are running through charity and we demand that the government support these schools to safeguard our kids from the effects of terrorism and extremism in this war.

In the farewell remarks of the exhibitions Khadim Hussain told (BKTEF) will construct an alternative pluralist, enlightened and progressive narrative that connects with the soil and modern civilization simultaneously. It has the potential to construct a narrative that might neutralize the violent extremist narratives.

