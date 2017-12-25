Merry Christmas to all Christians: COAS

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited the Christ Church Rawalpindi to join Christians in Christmas celebrations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa wished “Merry Christmas” to the entire Christian community in Pakistan.

At this occasion, the congregation welcomed the army chief and thanked for sharing the festivity.

General Bajwa acknowledged the role of the Christian community in the creation and progress of Pakistan.

He praised the role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan.

He also appreciated the community in taking part for the defence of the motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces.

The Christian community is celebrating the Christmas all over the world today.

In Pakistan, Christians are celebrating their special day with their traditional enthusiasm.