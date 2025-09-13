Govt Moves to Stop Wheat Price Speculation

The government has launched a crackdown on wheat price speculation to prevent artificial hikes and protect consumers. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb issued the directive while chairing a high-level inflation monitoring committee in Islamabad. The body reviewed food stock levels and inflation pressures, with a focus on wheat price stability. Officials assured that wheat supplies are sufficient, despite concerns over rising costs and recent floods.

Aurangzeb stressed that authorities must strictly monitor markets to stop hoarding and manipulation. He said controlling inflation is a top government priority. Local naanbais have already warned of possible roti price hikes, adding pressure on daily wage earners. In some cities, roti prices have already risen, sparking affordability fears. Still, the government insists wheat stock remains adequate for current demand.

The steering committee also examined other food staples like rice, sugar, and oil. It found flood damage to rice and sugarcane manageable. Officials discussed region-wise supply and the Sensitive Price Index. They also reviewed the coming sowing season, emphasizing the timely supply of seeds and inputs. Aurangzeb directed relevant institutions to coordinate with provinces for accurate crop damage assessments.

Government representatives noted that speculation remains the biggest risk to wheat price stability. They said market surveillance will intensify to prevent artificial shortages. The finance minister underlined that protecting vulnerable families, especially those hit by floods, is central to the plan. He urged all agencies to cooperate fully to keep markets stable and prevent profiteering.

The wheat price issue will stay under strict watch in coming weeks. Aurangzeb confirmed the committee will meet again next week to assess progress. He said decisive steps are needed to protect purchasing power and ensure stable roti prices nationwide. By acting against speculation, the government hopes to keep wheat price under control and safeguard food security.