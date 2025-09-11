Pakistan, Iraq Air Chiefs discuss stronger defence ties 

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu met with Iraqi Air Force Commander Lt Gen Mohannad Ghalib Al Asadi in Islamabad on Thursday. The high-level Iraqi delegation visited Air Headquarters, where both sides explored ways to deepen military cooperation. Key areas of discussion included joint training, operational capacity building, and advancements in aviation technology.

Upon arrival, the Iraqi commander received a guard of honour from a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force. During the meeting, the Air Chief emphasized the deep religious and historical ties between Pakistan and Iraq. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Iraqi Air Force, particularly in training and capability enhancement.

Both commanders agreed to conduct joint exercises and expand technical collaboration. They stressed the need for better coordination and operational harmony between the two forces. The visit aimed to strengthen long-standing military ties and enhance regional security cooperation.

Commander Al Asadi praised the PAF’s professional excellence and leadership. He expressed Iraq’s intent to restructure its training system and sought Pakistan’s assistance in doing so. He also showed interest in exchange deployments with PAF to benefit from its combat experience and advanced training modules.

Later, the Iraqi delegation visited PAF’s cyber command and National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre. They were also briefed on the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park, which impressed the Iraqi side. The visit reflected both countries’ strong resolve to deepen defence ties and build a modern, cooperative military partnership.