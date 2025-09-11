President Zardari heads to China for key 10-day diplomatic mission

President Asif Ali Zardari will begin a 10-day official visit to China on September 12. He will travel to Chengdu, Shanghai, and Xinjiang. During his trip, Zardari will meet with senior Chinese leaders. These meetings aim to strengthen Pakistan-China relations. The visit comes amid growing economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said the talks will focus on economic and trade cooperation. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future projects will also be key topics. Both sides will discuss ways to boost mutual benefits and partnerships. The visit highlights the importance of Pakistan’s ties with China.

Moreover, the president will discuss cooperation in multilateral forums during his meetings. Both nations want to enhance collaboration on regional and global issues. The visit shows Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic relations with China. It also aims to increase political and economic cooperation.

Sources reveal that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari may join the delegation. His participation will add political weight to the visit. The presence of senior leaders signals the visit’s importance. It also reflects Pakistan’s focus on strengthening ties at multiple levels.

Overall, President Zardari’s visit seeks to expand trade, investment, and strategic cooperation. It will support Pakistan’s regional connectivity and development goals. This trip reinforces the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and China.