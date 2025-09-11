Iraq seeks Pakistan air force support for training modernisation

A high-level Iraqi defence delegation led by Lieutenant General Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed Radi Al-Asadi, Commander of the Iraqi Air Force, visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad to meet Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The delegation discussed opportunities for mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq, focusing on joint training, capacity building, and advancements in the aviation industry to enhance operational readiness and skills.

Upon arrival, the visiting delegation was welcomed with a Guard of Honour by the Pakistan Air Force, reflecting the historic and religious bonds between the two nations and their air forces.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu reaffirmed Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to support Iraq in developing its training programs, and both sides agreed to conduct joint exercises and training initiatives for operational synergy.

The Iraqi Commander expressed appreciation for PAF’s hospitality and praised its transformation into a technologically advanced, professional air force. He requested support to modernise Iraq’s training system from basic to advanced operational levels.

The delegation also visited the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park, the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre, and the PAF Cyber Command, gaining insights into PAF’s innovative initiatives, operational capabilities, and technological advancements.

The visit highlights both countries’ determination to strengthen military ties, foster collaboration, and build a long-term partnership for training, capacity building, and modernisation of Iraq’s air force.