Pakistan to witness stunning total lunar eclipse soon

Pakistan will experience the year’s second and final total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7 and 8, as confirmed by the Meteorological Department. The rare celestial event will begin with the moon dimming at 8:28pm, followed by a partial eclipse at 9:27pm. The total eclipse is set to start at 10:31pm, reaching its peak at 11:12pm, and will gradually end at 11:53pm. The partial eclipse will conclude at 12:57am, with the entire event wrapping up by 1:55am.

This breathtaking phenomenon will not only be visible in Pakistan but also across several parts of the globe. Sky watchers in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, western regions of North America, eastern South America, and even areas over the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Oceans, the Arctic, and Antarctica will enjoy the spectacle. The global visibility of this eclipse makes it one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year, attracting the attention of stargazers everywhere.

During the total eclipse, the moon will take on a striking red hue, often referred to as a “Blood Moon.” This dramatic transformation occurs when Earth’s shadow covers the moon, filtering sunlight and scattering shorter wavelengths while allowing red light to pass through. As a result, the moon glows with an enchanting red shade, offering viewers a rare opportunity to witness nature’s artistry in the night sky.

In addition to the lunar eclipse, the Meteorological Department has also confirmed another celestial event this month. The second and final partial solar eclipse of 2025 will occur between September 21 and 22, though it will not be visible in Pakistan. Instead, observers in southern Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and Antarctica will be able to witness the phenomenon. While Pakistan misses this solar eclipse, the lunar spectacle promises to be a memorable event.

For stargazers in Pakistan, this weekend offers a unique chance to admire a stunning cosmic performance without the need for telescopes or advanced equipment. The lunar eclipse will be visible to the naked eye, making it accessible for all astronomy enthusiasts and curious onlookers. With favorable weather conditions, the night sky promises to deliver a magnificent view, ensuring that the event becomes a memorable highlight for people across the country.