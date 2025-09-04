Sen. Cassidy Grills RFK Jr. on Trump COVID Program

Sen. Bill Cassidy questioned Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his support for Trump COVID program. During Thursday’s Senate hearing, Cassidy asked if Kennedy believed Trump deserved a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed. Kennedy replied, “Absolutely, senator,” praising the program’s fast vaccine rollout. He called the initiative “genius” for its quick action in a time of crisis.

However, Cassidy pointed out a contradiction. He noted Kennedy has restricted vaccine access and halted mRNA research funding. These actions, Cassidy said, undercut the mission of Operation Warp Speed. Kennedy, a former vaccine critic, defended his position. He said the program met a critical need early in the pandemic.

Kennedy explained that the vaccine matched the virus well in 2020. At that time, natural immunity was low. He said many were getting seriously sick. He credited the program for saving lives during that phase. Still, he has since shifted vaccine policies at HHS.

His leadership has sparked backlash. Over 20 health groups called for his resignation this week. They accused him of weakening science and public trust. His firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez led to multiple resignations. Critics say these moves undermine public health.

Despite praise for Trump COVID program, Kennedy’s record remains controversial. Cassidy and others question his policy choices. The vaccine debate continues to divide leaders. Still, Kennedy stands by his decisions. Sen. Cassidy closed the hearing still pressing for clarity on Trump’s COVID program.