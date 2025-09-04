UK pledges £1.2M more for Sindh flood relief

The United Kingdom has announced an additional £1.2 million (Rs45.4 crore) to support flood response efforts in Sindh. This funding increases the UK’s total humanitarian aid to Pakistan this year to £2.53 million (Rs95.8 crore). The aid aims to protect over 400,000 people across the country from the devastating effects of seasonal floods.

With heavy flooding expected soon in Sindh, the new funds will be distributed through NGOs to improve local preparedness. The focus will be on early warning systems, community evacuations, identifying vulnerable households, pre-positioning supplies, livestock protection, and preparing evacuation centers. These steps are critical to reducing the impact of floods.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott emphasized the urgent need for action, saying that every dollar spent on prevention saves seven dollars in emergency response. More importantly, prevention saves lives and reduces damage. This latest aid follows a previous £1.33 million (Rs50.36 crore) package announced in August for flood relief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The earlier package supported food distribution, search and rescue missions, mobile medical camps, water system repairs, irrigation restoration, and livelihood recovery. Additionally, the UK has provided £500,000 (Rs18.9 crore) through the Start Ready Disaster Risk Financing system, helping 20,000 people across Punjab, Sindh, and KP to better prepare for disasters.

This new funding underlines the UK’s continued commitment to assist Pakistan’s government-led flood response. It aims to protect vulnerable communities from the growing challenges posed by climate-related disasters.