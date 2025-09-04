Sindh faces less flood water than expected: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that the province is facing less flood water than expected. Speaking to the media in Karachi, he stated that the situation appears under control for now. “It looks like we won’t need to create any cuts to divert water,” he added.

Memon said the Sindh government is fully prepared to handle any flood-related emergency. He assured that the province had made complete arrangements to deal with the flood situation. So far, the flood threat has not reached the levels that were feared earlier. Relief teams remain on alert.

The senior minister also noted that the provincial government has not yet required assistance from the federal government or the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). “We’ve managed the situation on our own so far,” he said, praising the local response efforts.

Commenting on the recent statement by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the Kalabagh Dam, Memon said it was a personal opinion. He noted that PTI leaders themselves have called the dam remarks personal and not party policy. “If his own party doesn’t agree with him, why should we take it seriously?” he asked.

The Kalabagh Dam issue has long been controversial in Pakistani politics, especially between provinces. Memon reiterated that the focus right now should be on managing flood risks and protecting people. He urged all leaders to avoid statements that may cause political tension during natural disasters.