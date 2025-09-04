BNP rally attack toll rises to 15, 72 injured

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Balochistan, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, on Wednesday confirmed that at least 15 people were killed and 72 injured in Tuesday’s attack on a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Quetta.

The BNP had organized a political gathering at Shahwani Stadium. Speaking to the media, Shafqaat said that 23 of the injured remain in critical condition.

He added that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has announced Rs1.5 million compensation for each of the deceased, Rs500,000 for the severely injured, and Rs200,000 for those with minor injuries.

He said the blast occurred about 500 meters away from the rally venue and around 45 minutes after the event had concluded. Balochistan government made tighten security arrangements for the event and 112 security personnel were deployed, he added.

Shafqaat noted that BNP organizers had been asked three times to end the rally earlier, but the gathering continued until late. “The attack happened away from the main venue. Investigations are underway, and those responsible will be identified,” he said. He further remarked that “enemy elements want to destabilize Pakistan after their defeat in Marka-e-Haq,” adding that currently, there are nearly 22 active threat alerts in the province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the deadly explosion, terming it damning evidence of a nefarious conspiracy by terrorists to spread chaos in Balochistan during a phone call with Bugti.

“The terrorists involved in the blast will be traced and given exemplary punishment,” the prime minister said. He added the attack on the political rally was clear evidence of the nefarious conspiracy by terrorists to spread chaos in Balochistan.

“Terrorists are enemies of peace and development in Balochistan,” the prime minister said, vowing to continue war against terrorism until complete eradication of this menace from the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting on law and order, Bugti vowed to bring the perpetrators of the deadly bombing near Shahwani Stadium to justice, declaring that terrorists would not be allowed to destabilize the province’s peace.

Sarfraz Bugti ordered that critically injured individuals would be transferred to Karachi via government air services if necessary to ensure optimal medical care.

The chief minister urged political parties and citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during the current threat alert. “This is a time for unity and collective resolve to defeat those who seek to spread fear,” he said.

Later, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.