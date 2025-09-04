M6, M10 to benefit not only Sindh but entire country: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6) and the Karachi Northern Bypass-Jamshoro Motorway (M-10), both projects, are “vital not only for Sindh but for the entire country’s economy.”

“M-6 would unlock opportunities for the youth of interior Sindh through enhanced connectivity, while M-10 would “resolve Karachi’s traffic bottlenecks once and for all.”

This he said while talking to Federal Communications Minister Aleem Khan, who held a meeting with him here at CM House to review the progress of two major infrastructure projects, the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6) and the Karachi Northern Bypass-Jamshoro Motorway (M-10).

Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, and Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh attended the meeting. Federal Secretary of Communications Ali Sher and Chairman NHA Sahibzada Shahryar Sultan also attended the meeting.

The chief minister and federal communication minister were briefed by federal Secretary Ali Sher that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6), the last missing north-south motorway link, has received final approval under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The project, approved by ECNEC for Rs 363 billion.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) will implement the project in five phases. The Islamic Development Bank has committed to funding two sections, while a Chinese company has expressed interest in undertaking all five sections, it was disclosed.

Highlighting its significance, officials said that M-6 would complete Pakistan’s north-south motorway backbone, linking Peshawar to Karachi. It is expected to enhance trade, logistics, and regional development by reducing travel time, improving safety, and facilitating port-to-upcountry connectivity.

M-10 Motorway: The meeting also discussed the M-10 Motorway project, which has evolved from a simple bypass upgrade into a two-segment mega initiative. The two segments include upgrading Karachi Northern Bypass (34 km) – From ICI Bridge to Hamdard University Chowk, converted into an 8-lane motorway. New 134 km Motorway M-10 through Khirthar Range – A 6-lane motorway linking Hamdard University Chowk to the M-6 at Jamshoro.

Additionally, a 23 km stretch from Hamdard University Chowk to the M-9 will be upgraded to a 6-lane road. This will transform the entire route from Karachi Port to M-6 in Jamshoro into a high-capacity motorway, the meeting was told.

Currently, the M-10 is in the feasibility study stage, being conducted by NESPAK. The project’s core objective is to decongest Karachi by creating a direct high-speed link between the port and the national motorway network, bypassing city traffic, said Aleem Khan.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed the federal government’s support and said both projects were “vital not only for Sindh but for the entire country’s economy.” He added that M-6 would unlock opportunities for the youth of interior Sindh through enhanced connectivity, while M-10 would “resolve Karachi’s traffic bottlenecks once and for all.”

Federal Minister Aleem Khan assured the CM that the Ministry of Communications and NHA were fully committed to completing both projects in a timely and transparent manner.