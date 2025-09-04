‘Current system’ to continue for another five or 10 years: Rana Sana

Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Rana Sanaullah has claimed that a decision on continuity of the system in Pakistan has been made, which will extend for another five or ten years. Speaking to a private TV news channel, he said there was never any doubt about this matter. According to him, a key meeting of senior leaders was recently held in Murree, during which this decision was finalized. He added that while some people had doubts, they were always confident. “Whatever happens will be within the framework of the Constitution,” Rana Sanaullah asserted. On the issue of dam construction, Rana Sanaullah said that all political parties should move forward through consensus. He noted that earlier resolutions on water projects could be revisited in light of climate change challenges. Referring to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, he stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had previously raised the issue of Kalabagh Dam.