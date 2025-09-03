Punjab approves Rs112B for education, health, and water

The Punjab Development Working Party approved Rs112 billion in funds during its latest meeting. The session was chaired by Dr. Naeem Rauf, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board. Among the key approvals, Rs984 crore was allocated for the Chief Minister’s Laptop Program.

Additionally, Rs579 crore was approved for the Chief Minister’s initiative to establish IT labs in colleges. The Punjab Wildlife Conservation and Habitat Renovation Program received Rs392 crore in funding. For waste management systems in territory care hospitals, Rs382 crore was approved.

Significant funds were also allocated for healthcare infrastructure, with Rs3.247 billion dedicated to the construction and repair of basic health centers, rural health centers, and maternal-child health facilities. The Chief Minister’s Clean Water Program was granted Rs4.6 billion to advance various projects.

Furthermore, the National Health Support Program was allocated Rs217 crore, while Rs563 crore was approved for phase two of the Judicial Academy in Kala Shah Kaku, Lahore. The 24th meeting of the working party saw participation from Secretary P&D Board Rafiqat Ali and other officials.

This funding approval marks a major step toward improving education, health, and environmental infrastructure across Punjab, highlighting the provincial government’s commitment to development.