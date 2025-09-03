Bilawal condemns terror attacks, vows strong support

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the recent terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, reaffirming his party’s unwavering support for security forces in their fight against extremism. He praised the bravery of Frontier Corps personnel who successfully foiled an attack on the FC headquarters in Bannu. Bilawal also condemned the firing incident on police personnel in Lakki Marwat, recognizing the sacrifices made by officers in defending the nation against terrorism.

He paid glowing tributes to the security officers who were martyred during the gunfire exchange with terrorists, while also honoring the police personnel killed in Lakki Marwat. Extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, Bilawal assured them of his solidarity during this difficult time. He added that the courage shown by these officers reflects Pakistan’s resilience and commitment to defeating terrorism at all costs.

The PPP chairman also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the attacks, including both security personnel and civilians. Stressing the importance of unity, he emphasized that the entire nation stands with the victims and their families. Bilawal highlighted that such attacks are aimed at weakening the morale of security forces, but instead, they strengthen the resolve of the country to eradicate terrorism.

In addition, Bilawal condemned the blast at a rally of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) in Quetta, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He extended condolences to the victims’ families as well as the leadership of BNP(M), assuring them of complete support in this tragic moment. The attack, he said, was another reminder of the urgent need to eliminate extremist violence.

He expressed confidence that those responsible for these heinous acts would soon be brought to justice. Furthermore, Bilawal urged the Balochistan government to ensure that proper medical treatment is provided to all injured civilians without delay. He stressed that safeguarding the lives of citizens must remain a top priority during such emergencies.

Reiterating his stance, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged that his party would continue extending unconditional support to security forces in the fight against terrorism. He called for unity among political and social forces, stating that only collective determination can defeat extremist elements. Bilawal emphasized that the sacrifices of martyrs would never be forgotten, and their legacy would inspire the nation to remain steadfast against violence.