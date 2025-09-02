Bazaars Bring Hope

Shopping groceries has become a dreaded affair for almost every family in Punjab. Reasons? Hassle. Budget. Parking place. Quality of products.

In recent years, the Punjab Smart Bazaar Authority (PSBA) has made its name in markets. The government-run project is, what the government says, is not just about cheaper products or new technology; it is about giving people a chance to take control of their future and create their own success. The question remains: when the government was forced to close down Utility Stores, why a new venture same as of Utility Stores?

For years, many young people have struggled to find jobs. Even with a degree, they wait in long lines for interviews, hoping to be hired. Many do not get the opportunities they need. PSBA gives them a new path. A graduate with only Rs20,000 in savings and Rs6,000 for rent can now open a small stall in a market. Instead of waiting for a job, they can become traders and start earning right away. This is a big step for young people who want independence and confidence.

The story does not stop there. PSBA is also opening doors for women. In many homes, women create beautiful handmade products, cook delicious food, or design clothes, but they struggle to find a safe and supportive place to sell their work. The smart bazaars give them that space. These markets are safe, organised, and backed by the government. Women can come here, set up their stalls, and meet hundreds of customers every day. They do not have to worry about unfair treatment or unsafe environments. They get a chance to turn their talents into income.

Families also benefit from these markets. For many years, middlemen have controlled prices, often charging more than necessary. In PSBA bazaars, customers can buy directly from stall owners at fair prices. A father or mother can shop for their family without feeling cheated. They can walk through clean, well-lit stalls and know they are buying good products at the right price. Shopping becomes not just easier but more respectful and dignified.

The markets themselves are also unique. PSBA is using technology to make bazaars modern and efficient. These markets are fully digitised. Stall owners can keep records of sales, make payments online, and track their business growth. Customers can also enjoy easy cashless payments. These changes make shopping smoother and help traders run their businesses better.

Another amazing thing is how PSBA is cutting costs for traders. Many stall owners used to spend a big part of their income on electricity bills. Now, with smart energy solutions, the bazaars have cut power bills by nearly 90 per cent. This means more savings for traders and more affordable prices for customers. It also shows how PSBA is helping both people and the environment by reducing energy waste.

But what makes PSBA truly extraordinary is its vision. It is not just a few markets here and there. It is a whole network that connects communities across Punjab. Each stall is like a seed. Each bazaar is like a building block. Together, they create a strong grid of opportunities. This grid is spreading across cities and towns, creating a province-wide ecosystem of growth and prosperity.

The idea is simple but powerful: give people the tools and space to succeed, and they will lift themselves up. PSBA is not giving away charity; it is giving ownership. A stall in a PSBA market is not just a small shop; it is a doorway to a better life. People can invest their savings, grow their business, and support their families. They can dream bigger because they finally have a platform to build something real.

Think about a young graduate who once sat at home, worried about finding work. Now, that same person is running a busy stall, serving customers, and earning a steady income. Or picture a woman who made clothes at home but had no place to sell them. Now, she is standing proudly at her stall, meeting buyers face-to-face, and building her brand. These are not just stories; they are examples of how smart planning can change lives.

PSBA bazaars are also good for local communities. They bring life back to neighbourhoods, create jobs, and support local producers. When customers buy from these markets, they are not just shopping. They are helping traders grow, supporting families, and keeping money in their own communities. It is a cycle of support that keeps growing stronger.

Punjab has a long tradition of lively markets. People love walking through colourful stalls and enjoying the energy of a busy bazaar. PSBA has kept that spirit alive but added modern touches. With better planning, technology, and safety, these bazaars feel like a bridge between tradition and progress. They show that development does not mean losing culture; it means improving it.

Looking ahead, PSBA’s plan is to make these markets available in more cities and towns. The goal is to create a network where no one is left behind. Whether someone lives in a big city or a small village, they should have access to affordable goods and business opportunities. This vision is already becoming real, step by step, stall by stall.

The writer is a practising doctor with more interest in socio-political issues. He can be reached at drzainalibhatti @gmail.com