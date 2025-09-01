Pakistan’s Tourism Expo 2025: Skills & Investment

Pakistan will hold the Tourism Skills and Investment Expo 2025 in Islamabad from October 10 to 12. The federal government aims to boost the country’s tourism industry with this large-scale event. The expo will take place at the Jinnah Convention Center in the capital city.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to inaugurate the expo, which will attract many local and international investors and stakeholders. The event will focus on tourism, investment opportunities, and skill development for youth.

Organizers plan to highlight Pakistan’s potential as a global tourism destination. The expo will include special sessions on tourism growth, investment, and public-private partnerships. A major conference will also be held during the event.

Visitors can explore travel, tour operators, and hospitality stalls. There will be briefings showcasing Pakistan’s tourism assets. Additionally, youth-focused competitions, including culinary contests, will provide young chefs a chance to shine.

Cultural performances from across the country will add vibrancy to the event. Special activities on adventure tourism and cultural heritage will also be part of the expo, celebrating Pakistan’s rich diversity.